Business Hanoi workshop to promote cross-border e-commerce with Amazon A workshop will take place in Hanoi on July 30 to discuss cross-border e-commerce with Amazon and opportunities for exports, according to Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan.

Business Long An International Port to have more wharves Construction on three new wharves at the Long An International Port project will be completed in 2021, and another wharf will be built in that same year to increase the port's capacity.

Business Export fair to open next week A fair promoting Vietnamese exports is scheduled to kick off at the Vietnam-Soviet Union Cultural Friendship Palace in Hanoi on July 30, the city’s Department of Industry and Trade announced on July 24.

Business Conference highlights development of businesses’ sustainable value chains The Ministry of Planning and Investment together with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) co-organised a conference in Hanoi on July 24 to assist enterprises in developing sustainable supply chains for better growth of the business community and the economy.