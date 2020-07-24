Companies urged to build farm produce brands: Workshop
(Illustrative photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Vietnamese enterprises need to improve quality and build a brand for the country’s farm produce as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) creates a huge opportunity to bolster the exportation of goods and farm produce to Europe, heard a workshop in HCM City on July 24.
Organised by the branch of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in the city, the workshop discussed ways of capitalising on opportunities brought about by the EVFTA and improving the capacity of agricultural companies joining the global value chain.
Once in effect, the EVFTA is expected to open the door for many Vietnamese products given that tariffs on agro-fishery-forestry products will be removed.
Aside from markets such as Germany, France, and the UK, Vietnamese companies were advised to also bolster exports to other markets in the EU that hold potential in farm produce consumption.
As European countries have stepped up inspection and control over the quality and origin of farm produce from Asia, companies also need ensure that their products meet requirements for exports.
They also need to take the initiative in applying intellectual property rights to raise brand recognition, competitiveness, and customer trust.
The EU is currently Vietnam’s third-largest agro-fishery-forestry export market, after only China and the US. The bloc accounted for 11.75 percent of Vietnam’s export value last year./.
