Society NA Chairman offers development suggestions to Tuyen Quang National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue offered several development suggestions to the northern province of Tuyen Quang during a working session with its key officials on January 30.

Society Aid presented to teachers of Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school A ceremony was held at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in Vientiane, Laos, on January 30 to present aid to its teachers hit by the COVID-19 pademic.

Society Vietnamese communities in Belarus, Bulgaria hold Tet celebrations Vietnamese people in Belarus and Bulgaria have joined their compatriots in the homeland and around the world in celebrating the Year of the Cat with different activities held recently.

Society Vietnam Airlines Group serves 2.4 million passengers during Tet holiday The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, served 2.4 million passengers on over 14,500 domestic and international flights from January 6-29 which was the peak season of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.