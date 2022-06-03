Company in Hai Duong found hanging map breaching Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty
A company in the northern province of Hai Duong has been found hanging a world map that breaches Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty.
Hai Duong (VNA) – A company in the northern province of Hai Duong has been found hanging a world map that breaches Vietnam’s sea, island sovereignty.
Hai Duong police on June 2 discovered that the world map, published in Chinese language, hung at an office of Baifar Hai Duong company, features the nine-dash line on the East Sea invented by China.
The map also depicts islands in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos of Vietnam in Chinese names such as Xisha or Nansha.
The police made a record of the violation and explained to the company’s owner about Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty and Vietnam’s law, under which the hanging of maps that feature the nine-dash line is illegal.
The company’s owner voluntarily removed the map, handed it to the police and pledged not to repeat the act./.
Hai Duong police on June 2 discovered that the world map, published in Chinese language, hung at an office of Baifar Hai Duong company, features the nine-dash line on the East Sea invented by China.
The map also depicts islands in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos of Vietnam in Chinese names such as Xisha or Nansha.
The police made a record of the violation and explained to the company’s owner about Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty and Vietnam’s law, under which the hanging of maps that feature the nine-dash line is illegal.
The company’s owner voluntarily removed the map, handed it to the police and pledged not to repeat the act./.