Health One imported COVID-19 case recorded on January 9 A 25-year-old Vietnamese man returning from Japan became Vietnam’s only new COVID-19 case over the last 24 hours to 6pm on January 9, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases on January 8 Vietnam recorded three new imported cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 8, all of them are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Four imported cases of COVID-19 recorded on January 7 Four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 7, all Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.