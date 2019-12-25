Company, research institute to develop new rice varieties
The Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CLRRI) and agricultural company Loc Troi Group on December 24 signed a five-year agreement to jointly develop new rice varieties.
The Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute and Loc Troi Group sign an agreement to jointly develop new rice varieties on December 24. ( Photo courtesy of Loc Troi Group)
Can Tho (VNA) - The Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute (CLRRI) and agricultural company Loc Troi Group on December 24 signed a five-year agreement to jointly develop new rice varieties.
Experts from the two organisations would work together to research and create at least one new rice variety for production and providing seeds.
The cooperation will make an important contribution to the sustainable development of national rice varieties and brands, CLRRI Director Tran Ngoc Thach said.
They also planned to regularly organise training courses in rice seed selection, maintaining the purity of seeds and producing seeds, he said.
Huynh Van Thon, chairman and general director of Loc Troi Group, said the group had collaborated effectively with the institute to build value chain models for sustainable rice production for many years.
The institute had transferred many high-quality rice varieties such as OM 5451, OM 9577 and OM 18 to the company to grow crops and supply seeds for farmers, he said.
With more than 1,000 agricultural professionals, the company has developed many new varieties of rice.
Loc Troi 28 won the first prize among fragrant rice varieties at an international rice convention in China in 2018./.