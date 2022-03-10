Society Respects paid to Algerian journalist victims in 1974 Hanoi plane crash Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh has laid flowers at a monument in Journalistes du Vietnam 8/3/1974 Street in Algiers to commemorate Algerian journalists who died in a plane crash on the outskirts of Hanoi in 1974.

Society Female commandos - “Steel roses” Like their male counterparts, women commandoes also carry arms, ballistic protection, and other gadgets, and also take part in harsh exercises and training. They are the epitome of strength and conviction.

Society Fire-prevention set for Hoi An’s old houses A fire-prevention and warning system project has been reviewed for ancient houses in the UNESCO-recognised ancient town of Hoi An after a two-storey brick and timber house in the Old Quarter was damaged by fire on March 7.