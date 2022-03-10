Ba Ria-Vung Tau increases inspections to fight IUU fishing
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) – Competent agencies in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have regularly conducted unexpected inspections to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said its inspection team has handled 323 fishing boats with total fines of more than 7.4 billion VND (324,000 USD).
It has also assigned the Sub-department of Fisheries to coordinate with localities to check monitoring devices on operational fishing vessels.
Although violations by fishing boats of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have reduced, they still occur, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development noted.
Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, ordered regular inspections and strict settlement of violations, noting that departments, agencies and localities should exchange information and encourage the public to report cases to competent agencies.
He also asked the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to join hands with other departments and agencies to provide consultancy for the provincial People's Committee in the IUU fishing combat./.