Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries
The three award-winners of 2018 Awards (Photo courtesy of Japan Foundation)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam and the Inoue Yasushi Memorial Foundation have recently launched the fourth edition of Inoue Yasushi Awards to honour theses on Japanese literature.
Vietnamese postgraduates and students are encouraged to send in their theses, written from May 2018, to the foundation’s headquarters at 27 Quang Trung street, Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.
The centre will receive entries from now until the end of November 30. The awards ceremony is expected to be held in February 2021.
Inoue Yasushi is one of Japan’s most prolific writers today, and started relatively late as a novelist.
In 2018, lecturer Phan Thu Van from the Ho Chi Minh City Pedagogical University won the first prize at the third Inoue Yasushi Awards for her thesis on two novels by Japanese writers Inoue Yasushi and Kazuo Ishiguro./.