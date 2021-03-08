Completion deadline for Hanoi’s biggest waste-to-power project extended
The deadline for completion of the Thien Y waste-to-power plant, the biggest of its kind in Hanoi, will be postponed from its original date as outbreaks of COVID-19 in the capital and the northern province of Hai Duong affected construction work.
The project, located in Soc Son district’s Nam Son waste treatment complex, is designed to be capable of handling 4,000 tonnes of waste per day and generating about 75 MW.
The plant has an investment of about 291 million USD and uses technologies from Europe.
Its investment licence was approved in 2017, with a foreign investor being in charge of its construction and operation.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee (first line, second from right) inspects the plant's construction progress (Photo: VNA)According to the municipal Department of Construction, the city needs to treat approximately 6,000 tonnes waste on a daily basis, most of them is now buried. The operation of Thien Y is expected to reduce local environmental pollution./.