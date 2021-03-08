Environment Vietnam, US see fruitful results in dioxin treatment After more than one year of cooperation, with joint efforts of Vietnam’s authorised agencies and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the treatment of dioxin at Bien Hoa airport in southern Dong Nai province has seen positive results, thus creating a premise for Vietnam and the US to clean up over 500,000cu.m of soil and sediment at the airport, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh has said.

Environment Webinar discusses dealing with microplastic pollution A webinar discussing ways to deal with microplastic pollution in Vietnam was held on March 5.

Environment Master plans built to promote efficient use of marine space, resources The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment hosted an online conference on March 4 discussing the building of a national marine space plan and a master plan on the exploitation and sustainable use of coastal resources in 2021-2030 and vision to 2045.

Environment Da Nang urges protection of endangered primate population Authorities of Son Tra district, in cooperation with the Centre of Biodiversity Conservation and GreenViet, have started researching the protection of the rhesus macaque monkey to drive troupes of monkeys back to the Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.