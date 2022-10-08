With a history of more than 200 years, Thai Hoa Palace (or the Palace of Supreme Harmony) is the most important venue in Hue Imperial Citadel.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is currently implementing a project preserving and restoring palace relics at the site under a scientific and methodical process.

Can Chanh Palace (Complex of Place of Audiences) and Dai Cung Mon Palace will also be restored shortly to return the appearance of the Imperial Citadel to its former glory.

Many policies have been introduced in recent years to find resources for preserving and promoting the heritage value of the Complex of Hue Monuments.

Nearly 200 works and items have been restored and embellished. The locality has also relocated thousands of households to protect the monuments.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre is developing a plan to preserve and promote the value of the Complex of Hue Monuments to 2030 with a vision to 2045, turning Thua Thien-Hue province into a unique heritage area and a major cultural and tourist centre in Vietnam and the region.

In recent times, many ceremonial activities from the old Nguyen Dynasty have been vividly re-enacted to attract visitors, such as the Changing of the Guard Ceremony and the Truyen Lo Ceremony honouring the ancestors, among others.

The Imperial City Night Street, which is open on weekends, has also helped the complex become more attractive for both local and foreign tourists./.

