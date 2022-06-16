Complicated storms forecast for final months of 2022
Hanoi (VNA) – Hydro-meteorological experts have warned of complicated weather developments from now to the end of 2022.
Speaking at conference on June 16 held by the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VMHA), VMHA General Director Tran Hong Thai said, between 10 and 12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to hit the country over the rest of the year.
According to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF), from 4-6 of these storms are likely to directly affect inland areas, approximately the same as in previous years.
During the rainy season from July to September, rainfall in the northern region is likely to be equal or higher than the average. In contrast, the Central Highlands and the southern regions are projected to experience less rainfall. High risk of downpours and dangerous weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds and hail are warned on a nationwide scale.
NCHMF Director Mai Van Khiem said hot weather and lower rainfall are likely to become more and more extreme./.