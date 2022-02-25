Society HCM City accelerates delivery of online public administrative services To provide individuals and organisations with the fastest access to public administrative services in the most convenient way, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has been strengthening delivery of level-3 and -4 online public services.

Society Mekong Delta steering committee for agriculture, rural development established A steering committee for agriculture and rural development in the Mekong Delta has been established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) for the 2020-2025 period.

Society Samsung Vietnam, Google bolster digital transformation in education Samsung Vietnam has announced its participation in the ‘Google for Education’ pilot programme, which is being carried out at the Thuc Nghiem Junior High School in Hanoi.

Society Training series popularise use of S-Health mobile app for elderly The General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have co-organised a series of training courses to disseminate and promote the use of S-Health mobile app for the elderly in five northern cities and provinces.