Comprehensive Partnership between Vietnam and the US
On the night of July 11, 1995 (July 12, 1995 in Vietnam time), US President William J. Clinton announced the normalisation of relations with Vietnam. Only hours later, Vietnamese Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet read out a statement on the normalisation.
VNA
