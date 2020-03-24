Compulsory health declaration for passengers on public transport
The Ministry of Transport has asked for health declaration from all passengers taking trains and trans-provincial coaches starting March 23 in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Passengers have body temperature checked at Nuoc Ngam bus station, Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Passengers at Nuoc Ngam bus station (Hanoi) are instructed to declare their health on app ‘Vietnam Health Declaration’
In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, all passengers taking trains and trans-provincial coaches are required to fill in health declaration forms starting March 23 (Photo: VNA)