Vientiane (VNA) – The Ministry of Public Security of Laos announced that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Finance have approved regulations on health insurance for foreign workers, applicable to those entering Laos from January 3.

The notice states that the COVID-19 insurance programme which was in place earlier has been replaced by a fixed insurance scheme for foreign workers, requiring all foreign labourers to purchase a 12-month health insurance with a minimum value of 500,000 LAK (28.9 USD).

The Ministry of Public Security will coordinate with insurance provider Thavisub Insurance to sell insurance products at border gates across Laos, while immigration officers will check insurance documents before the foreign worker enters or exits the country./.

