Health Vietnam suspends visa granting to foreigners for 30 days Vietnam suspends the granting of visa to foreigners for 30 days beginning 00:00 hours of March 18. The Foreign Ministry said the move aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Health Phu Tho’s hospital authorised to perform SARS-CoV-2 test The Ministry of Health on March 17 authorised the laboratory of the General Hospital of the northern province of Phu Tho to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SAR-CoV-2) that has caused respiratory illness in 68 people in Vietnam so far.

Health US man in Da Nang contracts novel coronavirus: Health Ministry The Ministry of Health on March 18 noon announced the 68th COVID-19 infection case in Vietnam, who is a 41-year-old US citizen living in the central city of Da Nang.