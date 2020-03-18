Compulsory quarantine required for passengers from ASEAN countries
Citizens of ASEAN countries or those from other countries who have stayed or transited ASEAN member states within 14 days before the date of their entry into Vietnam will be subject to compulsory concentrated quarantine for 14 days since the date of arrival, starting from 0am on March 18.
The new requirement is detailed in an urgent dispatch that the Transport Ministry sent to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam on March 17.
The ministry asked the administration to direct all airlines to inform all passengers from ASEAN member states that they should make careful consideration when buying tickets to Vietnam./.