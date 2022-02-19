Business Hanoi to speed up construction of Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project Executive Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Frans Timmermans and a delegation of the EC inspected the construction site of the Nhon-Hanoi Station section of the Hanoi urban metro project on February 19.

Business Samsung Electronics not to move manufacturing base to RoK Samsung Electronics has confirmed that it has relocated two smartphone production lines of its business partners from Vietnam's northern Thai Nguyen province to its Gumi plant in North Gyeongsang province of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Investors upbeat about Vietnam’s stock market Vietnam’s stock market is expected to grow further this year as the Government has increased public investment, creating a premise for long-term growth.

Business Vietnamese businesses assert positions on world's retail map Vietnam's retail market has recently recorded strong growth and its excitement is also reflected via the successful deals of injecting capital from foreign investors into potential domestic retailers.