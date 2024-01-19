Society Craft of linen weaving in Thai Binh The traditional craft of linen weaving in Nam Cao commune in Kien Xuong district, Thai Binh province, has a history stretching back over 400 years and has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage. Some 200 households in the village are still engaged in the traditional craft. Handwoven linen products from Nam Cao are mostly exported to countries such as Laos and Thailand.

Society Vietnam, UNESCO expand cooperation in natural sciences, culture, education Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai on January 18 had a working session with Chief Representative of UNESCO in Vietnam Jonathan Baker.

Society Vietnam, UK cooperate in human trafficking prevention, control Commander of the Border Guard Command Lieutenant General Le Duc Thai and Head of Home Office International Operation of the UK’s Home Office Victoria Pullen signed an agreement on cooperation in the prevention and combating of human trafficking between the two sides in Hanoi on January 18.

Society Dak Lak terrorist case trial: Defendants repent crimes Over the past days, defendants in a terrorist attack case in Cu Kuin district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak honestly confessed and showed repentance of their crimes, according to the accusation by the provincial People’s Procuracy at the ongoing first-instance trial on January 18.