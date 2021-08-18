Business Vietnam poised to become world’s leading seafood processing centre The growth of processed seafood output in Vietnam will reach over 6 percent a year by 2030 under a national seafood processing development strategy for 2021-2030 which has been approved by the Prime Minister.

Travel Agritourism expected to bring double benefits to Hanoi Hanoi boasts good potential in agricultural tourism, or agritourism, with its 18 suburban districts and townships, which is expected to help the capital city diversify its tourism products and promote growth of the suburban localities.

Business Container cargo via seaports sees double-digit growth Nearly 16.8 million TEUs of container cargo have been handled at Vietnamese seaports in the first eight months of 2021, up 18 percent from the same period last year, according the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,164 VND/USD on August 18, up 6 VND from the previous day.