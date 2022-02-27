Con Dao has been dubbed the “land of catappa trees”, as they are found almost everywhere on the island district, from forests to roads, parks, schools, and historical sites.

The leaves change colour in February, turning the locality into a delightful piece of art.

Not only tourists but also many local people, including youngsters, never miss the chance to capture beautiful moments during the season when the leaves change colour.

The season the leaves change colour doesn’t last that long, only a fortnight, but the sight remains forever in minds of those who fall in love with Con Dao island district, a sacred land associated with many legends from the harrowing and heroic struggle of previous generations who fell seeking peace for Vietnam./.

VNA