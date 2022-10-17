Visitors can take a canoe with a capacity of about 10 people and a guide to discover the wonderful wild scenery. After about 20 minutes, the canoe arrives at coral reefs in the Hon Bay Canh area. With life jackets, goggles, and a snorkel, visitors can safely admire the coral reefs.

The water depth in the area ranges from 2.5 metres to more than 5 metres.

If you are lucky, you can also catch sea turtles in the area.

Visitors can also take another tour to discover Hon Bay Canh, which usually begin at about 8pm. Here, you can observe and learn about a crab species on the island called the tank crab.

The highlight of the whole journey, however, is watching turtles lay eggs and then watching baby turtles head out to sea. After 10pm or so, the mother turtles go to a sandy shore on Hon Bay Canh to lay their eggs. Each can lay 80 to 150 eggs a night. After some 50 days, the eggs will hatch. Visitors are then allowed to release the turtles into sea.

Rangers and staff at Con Dao National Park act as midwives, helping turtles give birth and putting their eggs in a safe incubation space to ensure a high hatch rate.

According to Con Dao National Park, there are many beautiful coral reefs around the island, but only a few places are allowed to offer tourism services, in an effort to preserve the local ecosystem./.

