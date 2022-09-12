The Con Son - Kiep Bac relic site is closely associated with many well-known Vietnamese figures, such as national hero Tran Quoc Tuan and the world’s Great Man of Culture Nguyen Trai. The relic site reflects Vietnam’s historical, cultural, and religious values.

Through many historical changes, the relics and traditional festivals in Con Son - Kiep Bac have retained their values and become special attractions. Since 2010, Hai Duong has conducted several conservation projects.

Con Son - Kiep Bac was recognised as a national relic site in 1962 and a special national relic site in 2012. It hosts two major events every year - the Spring and Autumn festivals. The festivals have been recognised as national intangible cultural heritages and the relic site is aiming to become a World Heritage in the future./.

VNA