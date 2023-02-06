Culture - Sports Hoi An's full moon festival named intangible heritage The annual Nguyen Tieu Festival on the 15th of lunar January in Hoi An, central Quang Nam province, has been recognised as a National Intangible Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Culture - Sports Unique Tet celebrations of Si La ethnic minority in Lai Chau province Despite being the smallest among 54 ethnic minority groups in Vietnam, the Si La people in the border district of Muong Te in Lai Chau province boast a rich culture with its own characteristics, most notably the traditional Tet holiday.