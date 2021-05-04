Concentrated quarantine period extended beyond 14 days: ministry
The Ministry of Health has recently sent a document on the extension of the concentrated quarantine period to directors of Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and Preventive Medicine Centres nationwide.
Vietnamese citizens returning homeland from Japan are quarantined in Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, all concentrated quarantine facilities have been told not to release people after they complete the 14-day quarantine period, and test negative for novel coronavirus twice.
This came after some people who completed their two-week duration tested positive for the virus after leaving quarantine sites.
The new quarantine measure is applied from 0:00 on May 4 until further notice from the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Most recently, an Indian expert, who works for local automaker Vinfast, has been confirmed with COVID-19 in Hanoi. The man, born in 1984, arrived in Vietnam on April 17 and was immediately put under 14-day quarantine at a hotel in Hong Bang district, the northern city of Hai Phong.
He tested negative for the virus twice during the mandatory quarantine period, and left for Hanoi on May 1 to stay with his wife and children at Park 10, Hoang Mai district’s Times City.
Authorities are actively tracing people having close contact with him for COVID-19 test and quarantine to prevent the virus spreading further./.