Society Expressway boosts development in economic triangle axis Hai Phong-Quang Ninh expressway facicilates travelling in the economic triangle axis of Hanoi, Hai Phong city and Quang Ninh province, contributing to improving infrastructure in the northern coastal region.

Society Laos receives medical supplies from Vietnamese Defence Ministry A ceremony to hand over medical supplies to the Lao Defence Ministry and welcome medical experts from the Vietnamese Defence Ministry was held at Cau Treo – Nam Phao international border gate on May 3.

Society Funeral service for two Vietnamese victims in landslide in Japan A funeral has been held in Japan’s Miyazaki prefecture for four victims of a landslide in Shiiba village, including two Vietnamese trainees, according to the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka.

Society Traffic accidents down during holiday There were 111 traffic accidents during four-day holiday from April 30 – May 3, killing 58 and injuring 64, reported the Railway and Road Traffic Police Department.