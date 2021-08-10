Health Infographic What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination (9) Serious reactions after Covid-19 vaccination include high fever, widespread of redness, swelling on the arm, high blood pressure, and low blood pressure, among others. After vaccination, if you get serious symptoms, seek immediate medical care by going to a health facility.

Health Infographic What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination (7) You may experience several side effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection. They should go away in a few days. Some people have no side effects.