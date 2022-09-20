Culture - Sports Austrian saxophone quartet to perform in Vietnam The Austrian Embassy in Vietnam in cooperation with the Vietnam National Academy of Music and Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music will organise the Concerts of the AUREUM Saxophon Quartett in Hanoi on September 28 and HCM City on October 1.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese youngsters make world 3-cushion championship debuts Vietnam has had two representatives competing at the 13th World Championship 3-Cushion Juniors (U22) in Heerhugowaard in the Netherlands for the first time.