Culture - Sports Vinh Thinh conical hat making village The Vinh Thinh conical hat making village in Hanoi's Thanh Tri district has a history of hundreds of years. It was recognised as Hanoi's Traditional Craft Village by the municipal People’s Committee in 2020. Not only being consumed in domestic market, the village's hats have also been exported.

Culture - Sports Sport tournament marks ties between Vietnamese, Lao public security forces The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s representative agency in Laos, together with the Embassy of Vietnam and the Lao Ministry of Public Security, held a friendly sport tournament in Vientiane on March 17.