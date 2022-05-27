Videos Ceramic mural highlights Vietnam - US friendship Renowned artist Nguyen Thu Thuy has recently completed a ceramic mural that honours stunning natural heritage in Vietnam and the US and the thriving relations between the two countries. The mural was created to mark the opening of the Vietnam - US Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Hanoi’s athletes commended for performance at SEA Games 31 A ceremony to honour athletes and coaches of Hanoi who had outstanding performance at the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) was held on May 27 morning.