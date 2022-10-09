Culture - Sports Autumn festival in Hue wraps up with art programme An art programme was held on October 8 night at Thai Hoa Palace (the Palace of Supreme Harmony), part of the UNESCO-recognised Hue Imperial Citadel in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Culture - Sports Muslims celebrate Maulid Festival in HCM City The Muslim community in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8 jubilantly held the Maulid Festival to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.