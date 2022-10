At the event (Photo: VNA)

A street in Hanoi decorated to welcome the Liberation Day. (Photo: VNA)

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports and the Vietnam National Academy of Music have co-organised a musical concert to mark the 68th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day Taking place in Hoan Kiem pedestrian walking area on October 8 night, the event featured performances of Vietnamese folk music and songs about Hanoi by more than 80 professional artists.The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports wished to turn the programme into a prestigious and attractive annual event in the region.Also to celebrate the occasion, art programmes are scheduled to take place at the city’s cultural centre on October 9 and 10 nights./.