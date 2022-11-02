Illustrative image (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A concert entitled “A mass for peace” will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on November 12-13 with the participation of 200 artists from the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet (VNOB) and other international choirs, the VNOB announced on November 2.



According to a VNOB representative, the world has experienced many difficulties and pain due to epidemics and disasters, so "peace" has become even more precious and the theatre wanted to organise the concerts to look forward to a better future.



“A mass for peace” is a work by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins. The piece was released in 2000 and has been performed by orchestras and choirs around the world but has never been staged in Vietnam.



The work opens with the sound of a solemn marching drum, followed by sad and tragic melodies about the sacrifice and loss of the victims of disasters. It ends with the sound of new beginnings and aspirations for peace for people all over the world.



VNOB Director Phan Manh Duc said "A mass for peace" is a great event, praising peace and people's desire to live in happiness, therefore, despite facing many difficulties such as human resources, expertise, equipment, practice time and language, artists are trying to make the work successful as a common message about a brighter future.



He also said that for the first time, the event will see the presence of four other international choirs in Vietnam, including Hanoi Voices Choir, Concordia International School Hanoi, V-Art Choir, and Hanoi Erato School./.