Culture - Sports Book on Fidel Castro and Vietnam debuts The book “Fidel Castro va Viet Nam – Nhung ky niem khong quen” (Fidel Castro and Vietnam – Unforgettable memories) was introduced to the public in Hanoi on November 7, as part of the activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Cuba diplomatic relations (December 2, 1960 – 2020).

Culture - Sports Painting exhibition highlights beauty of Hanoi autumn, ASEAN heritage As many as 26 paintings featuring Hanoi Autumn as well as cultural and religious heritage of ASEAN countries are being displayed at an exhibition in the Vietnamese capital city.

Culture - Sports Central Highlands art of wooden sculptures The Central Highlands is not only known for the rich folk culture but is also home to a thousand-year-old treasure of wooden statues. The art of sculpting with wood has interested folklorists because it vividly shows this region’s culture of gongs and epics and the rich spiritual life of ethnic groups living there.