Concert to mark Vietnam’s strong recovery after COVID-19 pandemic
A lineup of of the country's favourite singers will perform at a concert in Hanoi next month.
Singer Tuan Hung will be among the artists performing at the concert next month. (Photo courtesy of the singer)Hanoi (VNA) -
Entitled Nhung Trai Tim Viet Nam (The Vỉetnamese Hearts), the concert will feature performances of singers Ho Ngoc Ha, Toc Tien, Le Quyen, Tuan Hung, Bich Phuong, Ekik, Trinh Thang Binh, Trong Hieu, Quang Ha, Nguyen Vu, Liz Kim Cuong, and Vo Ha Tram.
Organised by the Vietnam Theatre of Contemporary Art in collaboration with the Digimarketing JSC Company, the concert will take place at My Dinh National Stadium on December 12 and will be broadcast live on VTV.
The concert is being held to mark the country’s strong recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The concert is to appreciate the solidarity and bravery of the people during the pandemic, who were stand side by side to overcome all difficulties,” said Vice Director of the Vietnam Theatre of Contemporary Art Bui Hue.
“In addition, the concert will also cheer enthusiastic people who have been working together to develop the country,” she added.
Songs have been chosen to evoke the love of young audience for their country.
“We have created a repertoire with our hope that the concert can be a bridge linking the young people with the nation’s glorious history since the very first day of the country’s establishment thousand years ago,” Hue said.
For foreign concert-goers, the event will be an opportunity to present Vietnamese music and culture.
It’s expected that 25,000 people will attend the three-hour concert which has three parts – Trai Tim Lac Hong (The Vietnamese Heart), Nhung Trai Tim Yeu Tu Do (The Hearts that Long for Freedom), Chung Mot Nhip Dap (Sharing the Same Beat).
The first part will feature songs praising the human values of Vietnamese culture and the patriotism of Vietnamese people. The second part is to celebrate patriotism through two resistance wars with the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh, and the third one is to present the image of a dynamic country in the developing period when young generation build up their homeland.
Part of the ticket sales will help needy children and poor families./.