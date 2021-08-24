Medical workers of Dong Da district give health check to residents before vaccination (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Working at 300 percent of their capacity, medical workers, public servants and staff at local administrative agencies of Hanoi have made concerted efforts to carry out a massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the city with an aim to reach herd immunity against the pandemic soon.

In recent months, head of the Medical Station of Mai Dong ward in Hoang Mai district Nguyen Thi Hang has made the station her home and had her husband take care of the family.



On peak days when multiple cases of COVID-19 are detected requiring quick tracing of those who have made contact with infected patients, Hang is at work for almost the whole day, and only comes home in the early hours when her family members are fast asleep. She only spends a couple of hours resting at home and leaves again at 6am for work.



Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 started in the city, Mai Dong ward has recorded 32 F0s in 15 different clusters. The seven staff members of the Medical Station have to race against time to trace people who have had contact with the patients and timely quarantine areas with infections.



At the same time, they also have to organise and carry out a vaccination drive in the ward as fast as possible in a safe manner. Around 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered in Mai Dong,



Through nearly four months of the fourth COVID-19 wave, to date, they are delighted to complete their task while staying safe in the pandemic, with all outbreaks zoned and put under control.



Similarly, from August 2-5 at Trinh Hoai Duc Stadium, medical staff of Dong Da district carried out vaccination for local residents.



Head of the Medical Station of Quoc Tu Giam ward Vu Thi Hong Mai said that drastic measures have been applied to ensure utmost safety for both locals and medical staff, ensuring fast and safe vaccination activities.



Vice Chairman of Dong Da district's People's Committee Nguyen Hoang Giap said the district had administered 81,156 doses of vaccine, with 10 vaccination sites.

Vaccination against COVID-19 at the medical station of Minh Khai commune, Hoai Duc district (Photo: VNA)

In Minh Khai commune of Hoai Duc district, there are 3,460 residents at the age of 18-65 who are subjected to COVID-19 vaccination, according to Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Do Xuan Dong.



Thanks to outstanding efforts of local medical staff and authorities, as of August 18, the commune had finished the injection of COVID-19 vaccine shots to 100 percent of people registered for vaccination.



As many as 4,806 doses of COVID-19 have been administered to locals in Me Tri ward, raising total number of vaccine doses given to locals in Nam Tu Liem district to 45,687.



Earlier, the capital city had made necessary preparations to launch the largest-ever COVID-19 vaccination campaign in a bid to reach herd immunity against the pandemic soon.



According to the municipal Department of Health, Hanoi has about 5.1 million people aged from 18 to 65 who need to be vaccinated. The city said that it has a capacity of receiving 1.3 million doses of vaccines at the same time. If the supply sources are stable, the city will strive to deliver 200,000 vaccine shots per day.



Director of the department Tran Thi Nhi Ha said that the city will set up 1,200 vaccination sites across the city, while mobilising 100 emergency teams to stand ready for post-vaccination emergency aid.



People in the targeted groups can register for COVID-19 vaccination in their commune, ward and township or through the COVID-19 vaccination portal and “So suc khoe dien tu” app on their smart phones which is available on both Android and iOS. After receiving the registration, medical staff will make screening and classify groups for vaccination.



According to Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long, Vietnam is striving to complete vaccinating its citizens in late 2021 or early 2022./.

VNA