Hanoi (VNA) – Two resorts in Khanh Hoa province and Da Nang city have been voted among the world’s 50 best resorts by readers of American magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNTraveler).



Six Senses Ninh Van Bay in the south central province of Khanh Hoa, and InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in the central city of Da Nang ranked seventh and 24th, respectively, on the list of 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.



“With dramatic views over Vietnam's Ninh Van Bay and open-air, thatched-roof villas where you can soak in the scenery from a bathtub, this Six Senses outpost also boasts its own endangered monkey reserve,” CNTravellers wrote about Six Senses Ninh Van Bay.



Visitors can take part in many activities such as hiking, fishing and watching the sunset. In particular, they can relax with swimming pools, restaurants and spas in the resort, it said.



In its review of InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, CNTravellers wrote: “Though just 30 minutes from the Da Nang airport, InterContinental’s flagship Vietnam property feels much farther away from the “real world.”



“Scattered amongst the lush hills of the Son Tra Peninsula nature reserve and down to the sandy shores of the East Sea, the resort - which opened in 2012 - has become one of the top picks in the country for relaxing getaways.”



Topping the list of the world’s 50 best resorts this year is Adare Manor in Ireland, followed by Four Seasons Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uxua Casa in Brazil, COMO Uma Ubud in Indonesia. Eight Asian countries include on the list are UAE, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Vietnam.



More than 240,000 readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences for this year’s Readers' Choice Awards, which are in recognition of excellence in the travel industry./.

