Travel Miss Tourism World candidates impressed by Moc Chau’s landscape Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 have spent November 23 and 24 in the northern province of Son La’s Moc Chau district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.

Travel Vietnam named leading heritage destination at World Travel Awards Vietnam surpassed Armenia, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, and Japan to claim the "world’s leading heritage destination" title at this year’s World Travel Awards held recently in Oman.

Travel Binh Thuan plans wide range of activities in Visit Vietnam Year 2023 The Visit Vietnam Year 2023 will be hosted by the south central province of Binh Thuan with a wide range of activities under the theme of “Binh Thuan – Green convergence”.

Travel Miss Tourism World contestants promote Son La tourism Contestants of Miss Tourism World 2022 on November 23 came to Bac Au village in the northern province of Son La’s Van Ho district, as part of their experience tour of Vietnam's heritage regions arranged by the organising board.