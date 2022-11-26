Conditions in place for Vietnam to boost wellness tourism
Wellness tourism is becoming increasingly popular among travellers, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnam is believed to hold much potential for developing it.
Tourists enjoy their time at the Nui Than Tai (God of Fortune) hot spring park in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Wellness tourism is becoming increasingly popular among travellers, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vietnam is believed to hold much potential for developing it.
The country boasts many advantages for wellness tourism, including about 3,260km of coastline which is home to a large number of beautiful beaches such as Tra Co, Ha Long, Cat Ba, Cua Lo, Lang Co, Nha Trang, Mui Ne, Long Hai, Vung Tau, and Phu Quoc, to name a few; and various islands of all sizes that are suitable for relaxation and health improvement.
Besides, the country also houses rich mineral water resources, about 400 hot spring sources nationwide, that can be used in health care or production of bottled water. A diversity of herbal plants, about 3,850 species, is also a source of materials for traditional medicine or nutritional food. A system of historical and cultural relic sites, including Buddhist temples and Zen monasteries, with scenic landscapes can also be optimised to develop wellness tourism, according to the Institute for Tourism Development Research under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
Over the recent past, many localities have moved to promote wellness tourism on the basis of their potential and advantages.
The Mekong Delta province of Long An has been known for many special ecological, relaxation, and wellness tourism products among domestic and foreign visitors. A highlight is relaxation and wellness tourism services in the “Canh dong bat tan” (Endless Field) tourism area in Moc Hoa district.
The Long An provincial Tourism Promotion Centre said this tourism area, operated by the Mephydica company, is supplying sightseeing and wellness tourism services and also producing herbal products, becoming a typical ecological and wellness tourism site of the province as well as the Mekong Delta as a whole.
Deputy Director of Mephydica Duong Van Toan noted all tourism products here are based on nature to help visitors relax and improve their physical and spiritual health.
Located in the southeastern region, Ba Ria-Vung Tau province also boasts various of wellness tourism products connected with maritime and insular resources in Vung Tau and Ba Ria cities, as well as Con Dao and Long Dien districts.
Trinh Hang, Director of the provincial Tourism Department, said Ba Ria-Vung Tau is renowned for many beautiful beaches and attractive landscapes, making it an ideal destination for maritime, relaxation, and MICE tourism.
He noted its Vung Tau city, with sunshine duration of up to 2,000 - 2,600 hours per year, an average temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, and low rainfall, offers a variety of wellness tourism products for travellers to enjoy.
The Binh Chau - Ho Tram - Ho Linh complex is another worth-to-visit place in the province as it is home to primeval forests, about 43km of perennial rivers, and hot springs, which are all favourable conditions for health improvement. The Con Dao tourism complex with imposing and beautiful natural landscapes, rich biodiversity, mild climate, pristine islands, and hot springs is also suitable for those planning to seek a destination for refreshing themselves and regaining energy, according to the official./.