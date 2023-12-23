A vehicle of the Czech Red Cross is seen near the building of the Faculty of Arts, Charles University, in Prague, the Czech Republic, December 22. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong on December 23 sent a message of condolences to President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel over a shooting at Charles University in Prague on December 21 that claimed many lives and left many wounded.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a message of condolences to his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue extended condolences to President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Marketa Pekarova Adamova and President of the Senate of the Parliament Milos Vystrcil.



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son extended his condolences to his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky./.