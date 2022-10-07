Condolences extended to Thailand over school shooting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 6 sent a message of condolences to his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha over the shooting at a day-care centre in Nongbua Lamphu province that killed and injured tens of people, including many children.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also extended his condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai./.
