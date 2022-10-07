Politics Party Central Committee continues 6th plenum The 13th Party Central Committee continued its 6th meeting on October 7 with the plenary session in the morning being moderated by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 7.

Politics Vietnam, Palestine step up people-to-people exchanges President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga on October 7 reiterated Vietnamese people’s solidarity with and support for Palestinians.

Politics Vietnam, Palestine strengthen solidarity, friendship Le Hoai Trung, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has suggested Vietnam and Palestine take measures to enhance solidarity, friendship and cooperation between their Parties, States and peoples in the time ahead.