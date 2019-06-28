Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong has offered condolences to Cyprus over the death of former President and former General Secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People Dimitris Christofias.His message of sympathies was sent to Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and General Secretary of the Progressive Party of Working People Andros Kyprianou.Dimitris Christofias, who served as President of Cyprus from 2008 to 2013, passed away on June 21 at the age of 72.-VNA