Condolences offered to Micronesia over death of Vice President
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 18 sent her condolences to President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo over the death of Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George.
Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George (Photo: forumsec.org)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on August 18 sent her condolences to President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo over the death of Micronesian Vice President Yosiwo Palikkun George./.