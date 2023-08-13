Condolences pour in over deaths of three HAGL football club members
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has extended his condolences to the families of victims in a severe traffic accident in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, which resulted in the death of three members of the Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) football club.
At the accident scene. (Photo: VNA)
The car carrying the three members of the HAGL Club was running on National Highway 14 in Chu Puh district, Gia Lai province, where the club is based, when it was hit by a truck from behind at around 3 p.m on August 12.
The collision pushed the car towards another truck running on the opposite direction and it ended up squeezed in between the two trucks.
The club has confirmed that the accident resulted in the deaths of Duong Minh Ninh, the team's deputy director and coach, doctor Dao Trong Tri, and Portuguese footballer Paollo Madeira Olivera. Meanwhile, its driver was rushed to hospital with injuries.
The accident occurred after their match against Song Lam Nghe An in the second leg of the V.League 1 2023.
After learning about the accident, Deputy PM Quang, who is also Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee, assigned a delegation to coordinate with local leaders in handling its consequences, and visit the families of the victims.
The same day, the Vietnam Professional Football (VPF) Company sent letters of condolences to the football club and families of the deceased.
Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan also extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased and the HAGL club through a letter of condolences.
He said: "The VFF is deeply saddened by this distressing news. On behalf of the VFF Executive Committee, I would like to convey my deepest condolences to the families of the departed members and the HAGL Club. This is an enormous loss for Vietnamese football and the HAGL Club.
“The VFF appeals to all Vietnamese coaches, footballers, and teams participating in the V.League 1 2023 to unite with the victims' families, offering support and solidarity during this challenging time. We will always cherish the memories and positive impact of coach Tri, and player Paollo, while continuing to foster the growth of HAGL."
Former national coach Park Hang-seo also expressed his condolences to HAGL in the wake of this tragic accident.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that has led to the passing of the player, coach, and doctor of HAGL Club. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends. I hope that everyone gets over this loss soon."
Numerous coaches and players participating in the V.League 1 have also expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and the HAGL Club.
The investigation police agency under the Gia Lai Department of Public Security said on August 13 that it has decided to seize Dinh Tien Binh, driver of a truck involved in the accident, to investigate his violations of transport regulations./.