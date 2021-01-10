Condolences sent to Indonesia over plane crash
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh on January 10 sent a message of condolences to Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi over a recent Indonesian plane crash off the coast of Jakarta.
Divers from the naval force search for plane debris from the crash in the waters near Lancang Island, Indonesia, on January 10. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
The Sriwijaya Air flight, coded SJ182, crashed into the sea on January 9 just minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta.
The Boeing 737-500 plane with 62 people on board was en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan./.