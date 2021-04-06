Condolences sent to Indonesia, Timor Leste over flood, landslides
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh on April 6 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi and Timor Leste FM Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno over human and property losses caused by the recent flood and landslides in the two countries.
East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia was struck by flash flood and landslides on April 4. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh on April 6 cabled a message of condolences to Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi and Timor Leste FM Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno over human and property losses caused by the recent flood and landslides in the two countries.
More than 150 people have died and dozens are still missing after flash floods and landslides swept through East Nusa Tenggara of Indonesia and neighbouring Timor-Leste on April 4./.