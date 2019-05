Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah (Photo: The Star)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on May 24 cabled a message of condolences to Malaysian King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on the passing of the country’s seventh King Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah.Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah served as the seventh Malaysian King from 1979 to 1984. His son is currently the 16th King of the country.He died on May 22 at the age of 88.–VNA