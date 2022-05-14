Condolences sent to UAE over death of President Sheikh Khalifa
President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo: english.alarabiya.net)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 14 sent a letter of condolences to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi over the death of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The President passed away on May 13 at the age of 73./.