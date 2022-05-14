Politics Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son meets US counterpart, National Security Advisor in Washington Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is accompanying Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during his US trip, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Washington D.C on May 13 (local time).

Politics Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN – US Special Summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said he hopes major powers, who are all partners to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to work towards stable relations and responsible, healthy competition, for the sake of regional and global peace and security.

Politics Cooperation in planning, investment helps boost Laos-Vietnam ties: Lao minister Results of cooperation between the Ministries of Planning and Investment, as well as the Cooperation Committees of Laos and Vietnam in recent years have made important contributions to the development of the two countries’ relations, Lao Minister of Planning and Investment Khamjane Vongxa said on May 13.

Politics NA Chairman’s upcoming visit to contribute to Vietnam-Laos great friendship Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to pay an official visit to Laos on May 15-17 at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Xaysomphone Phomvihane.