Police at the scene of the attack in Afghanistan (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has extended a message of condolences to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent terror attack at Kabul University.

At least 22 people were killed and more than 30 other were wounded during the attack on November 2./.