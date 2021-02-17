Condolences to Argentina over former President’s passing
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 17 cabled a message of condolences to President of Argentine Alberto Fernandez over the death of former President Carlos Menem.
Carlos Menem, who served as president of Argentina from 1989 to 1999, died at the age of 90 on February 14./.
