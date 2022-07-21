José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera - one of the founders of the Communist Party of Cuba (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of condolences to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee over the death of José Ramón Balaguer Cabrera, one of the founders of the PCC.

Cabrera was also former member of the Politburo, former Secretary and former head of the Commission for External Affairs of the PCC Central Committee.



José Ramón Balaguer Cabrer was an important member of Cuba’s oldest surviving generation of leaders, who played important roles in the revolution of the country. He passed away on July 15 aged 90./.