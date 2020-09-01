Politics Vietnam’s National Day observed in Mexico The Embassy of Vietnam in Mexico has organised an event marking the 75th National Day (September 2), with the participation of the Vietnamese community in the country.

Politics Sympathy to China over building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 31 cabled a message of sympathy to Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang over a building collapse that caused serious human and material losses in China two days ago.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador meets Chinese State Counsellor Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai on August 31 paid a courtesy call to Chinese State Counsellor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.