Condolences to India over death of former President Pranab Mukherjee
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 1 sent a message of condolence to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (Source: NDTV)
Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 1 sent a message of condolence to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind over the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
The same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also offered sympathies to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the death of the former Indian President.
Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 at the age of 84. He served as the 13th President of India from 2012 until 2017./.