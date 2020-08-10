Condolences to India over plane crash
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his condolences to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over a recent airplane crash of Air India Express – a subsidiary of state-run airline Air India.
The accident on August 7 claimed 20 lives and left more than 120 others injured (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh also offered condolences to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The accident on August 7 claimed 20 lives and left more than 120 others injured./.