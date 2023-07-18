Politics HCM City's Can Gio district should be turned into city in forest: PM With its mangrove forest ecosystem and biosphere reserves, Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying Can Gio district should be developed into an urban area in the forest, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 18.

Politics Party chief’s book on military policy, defence strategy released A book on Vietnam’s military policy and defence strategy in the new period by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, was made public at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 18.

Politics Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs pays official visit to Singapore Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Singapore from July 17-18 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit hoped to develop substantive bilateral ties Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 is expected to contribute to consolidating political trust, promoting multifaceted cooperation, and developing the two countries’ relations in a more substantive and effective manner.