Politics AIPA 41 to be held online in September The National Assembly of Vietnam has proposed organising the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in the form of a teleconference at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 8-10, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said on August 5.

Politics Digital economy helps to enhance connectivity in Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region: ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau has suggested countries push ahead with the digital economy and IT application in the administrative system in order to enhance connectivity and integration in the Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic region.

Politics Vietnam wishes to enhance partnership with India: Party official The Vietnamese Party and Government always attach importance to and wish to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership with India, a senior Vietnamese party official has said.

Politics Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Tanzania Newly-appointed Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has suggested the two countries continue supporting each other and coordinate closer at multilateral forums, as well as soon sign cooperation agreements to create legal framework for their bilateral relations.