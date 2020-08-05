Condolences to Lebanese leader over deadly blast
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on August 5 expressed his condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun over the recent deadly blast in the country.
The aftermath of the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon (Photo: AFP/VNA)
At least 78 people were killed in the August 4 blast and nearly 4,000 injured, with many others still missing.
One Vietnamese citizen was slightly injured in the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on August 5.
“We were saddened to hear of the explosion in Beirut on August 4, which claimed many lives and wounded thousands,” she said.
“Vietnam offers its deepest condolences to the State, Government and people of Lebanon and grieving families.”
Upon receiving information on the incident, she said, the Embassy of Vietnam in Egypt and Lebanon contacted the Vietnamese community and the Consulate of Vietnam in the country.
According to the Vietnamese Embassy, the injured Vietnamese citizen is in a stable condition.
MoFA has ordered the embassy to continue its close watch on the situation, stay in touch with local authorities, and stand ready to conduct citizen protection measures if necessary, Hang added./.
